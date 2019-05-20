Struggling Tebow hits first Triple-A home run

What's started off as a tough spring for Tim Tebow with the Mets' Triple-A affliate in Syracuse took a turn for the better Sunday when he hit his first International League home run.

It came in his 105th at-bat of the season and the former Heisman Trophy winner didn't exactly receive a hero's welcome when he returned to the dugout.

At least not at first.

Tebow's teammates largely gave him the silent treatment before the celebration began in earnest.

Tebow went 1-for-4 in an 8-2 loss to Columbus, lifting his batting average to .157. He has 11 RBI on the season. He's had a hit in seven of his last nine games.

On Thursday, he told The Associated Press that he was unfazed by his slow start.

"I think I'm improving. I'm working, developing,'' Tebow said. "I think I'm getting better, adapting to some really good players, and I think that's important.''

Tebow's average was at .130 after the team's first 23 games before his productivity increased of late, a stretch that he said has helped with his confidence as he's found more of a rhythm at the plate.

"I think sometimes if you're not in rhythm you can press a little bit, swing at pitches you don't want to swing at," Tebow said. "But when you're in a rhythm, it just flows a little bit better. I think that's important.''

Syracuse Mets manager Tony DeFrancesco told The Associated Press that the move from Double-A to the top rung of the minor leagues has proved daunting.

"Double-A pitching is a lot of younger guys that have good velocity on the fastball but no secondary pitches,'' DeFrancesco said. "Here, Tim is seeing everything coming at him but the kitchen sink. They're throwing fastballs hard in on him, they're breaking balls, they're elevating. He just hasn't seen enough of that right now -- and they're throwing strikes.''

DeFrancesco said Tebow's recent surge has been encouraging and he was hoping that the power production would arrive after Tebow had six homers and 36 RBIs in 271 at-bats in Double-A before an injury ended his season after 84 games.

"He's playing a corner position in baseball, which is offensive production, so he's going to definitely need to drive some home runs soon," his manager said. "Getting into June you've got to be able to put up the numbers.''

Sunday was a step in the right direction, and DeFrancesco points out that Tebow is only in his third professional season. He knows Tebow may not yet be ready for Triple-A, but he isn't writing him off by any means.

"It's just going to take maybe a little more time. He's not the first guy, if it doesn't work this year, come back to Triple-A again," DeFrancesco said. "There's been numerous players that have two, three years of Triple-A. Just look at my baseball card, I've got three or four at Triple-A. It's not that easy, and I played my whole life. So give the kid some time and some credit. It's definitely a work in progress.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.