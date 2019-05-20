Josh Hamilton bound for Rangers Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton said he hasn't really thought much about baseball since knee issues ended his career. He last played for the Texas Rangers in 2015, and went to spring training each of the two years after that.

The Rangers said Monday that 2010 American League MVP Hamilton and former Arlington mayor Richard Greene will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Aug. 17.

The former slugger, who turns 38 on Tuesday, said it's a great honor.

After Hamilton was the first overall pick in the 1999 amateur draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, his career was nearly destroyed by drug addiction. He returned to baseball with the Cincinnati Reds and made his big league debut in 2007, when he hit 19 homers in 90 games before getting traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two World Series teams and was an All-Star five seasons in a row.