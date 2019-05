The Houston Astros are placing right-hander Collin McHugh on the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.

In 10 appearances and eight starts this season, McHugh is 3-4 with a 6.04 ERA. He hasn't pitched since May 14 after making three straight relief appearances following a demotion to the bullpen after struggles in Houston's starting rotation.

In the corresponding roster move, the Astros will recall right-hander Brady Rodgers.