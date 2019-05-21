Kelley gets save after learning lumps were benign

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley earned his third save of the season in Texas' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, hours after learning that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign.

Kelley was placed on the injured list on May 9, and the lumps were removed Thursday. Kelley, who doesn't use tobacco, had reported discomfort when talking and when rolling over while in bed.

"I really did feel like everything was going to be OK and that a lot of it was precaution," he said Tuesday after being activated from the 10-day injured list. "And [for the news] to come on a day when I was going to be reactivated, anyways, is pretty exciting."

Kelley allowed a ninth-inning homer to Omar Narvaez in earning the save. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 15 appearances in his first season with the Rangers.

Kelley said the only pain he feels is when he looks straight up, because of the two internal stitches.

"If there's a popup on the mound, I'm going to need help," he said with a laugh. "You're going to see me leaning back."

Left-hander Brett Martin was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

