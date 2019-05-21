        <
          Angels' Simmons to IL, Ohtani will play vs. Twins

          6:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Angels are placing shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after an MRI on Tuesday revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain.

          Simmons was hurt while trying to beat out an infield hit in the eighth inning of Monday night's loss to the Twins.

          X-rays were negative, but the MRI confirmed the Grade 3 sprain. Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday, the team said.

          Also, Shohei Ohtani will play Tuesday night against the Twins after taking a ball off his right finger while swinging at a third strike on Monday against Minnesota.

          Ohtani will DH and bat third for the Angels.

