Angels' Simmons to IL, Ohtani will play vs. Twins

The Los Angeles Angels are placing shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after an MRI on Tuesday revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain.

Simmons was hurt while trying to beat out an infield hit in the eighth inning of Monday night's loss to the Twins.

X-rays were negative, but the MRI confirmed the Grade 3 sprain. Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday, the team said.

Also, Shohei Ohtani will play Tuesday night against the Twins after taking a ball off his right finger while swinging at a third strike on Monday against Minnesota.

Ohtani will DH and bat third for the Angels.