Brewers pull Yelich from lineup with back spasms

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with back spasms, the team announced.

Yelich was slated to play right field and bat second in the original lineup. He was instead replaced by Ben Gamel.

Yelich missed five games earlier this season after injuring his lower back on an attempted steal against the Mets on April 28.

Entering Tuesday's games, the 27-year-old Yelich leads the National League in home runs (19) and stolen bases (9), is second in runs (40), third in RBIs (41) and is fifth in the league with a .325 batting average.