Cubs SS Baez to have MRI on right heel

CHICAGO -- Though the Chicago Cubs don't believe the injury is serious, shortstop Javier Baez is getting an MRI on his injured right heel as he's not in the starting lineup for the second straight game.

Manager Joe Maddon indicated Baez told him on Monday he was still hurting.

"Just that it's sore," Maddon relayed before Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. "He keeps using the word sore. I just want to make sure that's all it is."

Baez was injured Sunday night against the Washington Nationals when he charged a ball and then threw awkwardly to first base in the bottom of the fifth inning. He left that game and hasn't played since.

"I didn't twist it or anything," Baez said. "I just went too hard to the ground and me heel kind of got jammed a little bit ... All the time I was running it didn't bother me. When I got to the dugout it was kind of pumping a little bit. It's just a bruise."

Baez is hitting .319 and is tied for the team lead with 11 home runs. Addison Russell has started the last two games in his place.