Gardenhire tossed in 9th after replay reversal

DETROIT -- Ron Gardenhire was ejected from the Detroit Tigers' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night after the Tigers' manager came out to argue following a replay reversal in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With men on first and third and one out, Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez lifted a fly ball to deep left field. Harold Ramirez appeared to drop it, and a run came home, tying the score at 4-4. But replays showed Ramirez had the ball briefly in his glove before losing control as he tried to transfer it to his throwing hand.

The call was overturned and the batter was ruled out -- although the run still counted. Gardenhire came out to argue with third base umpire Fieldin Culbreth, and although Culbreth didn't make a demonstrative ejection motion, Gardenhire disappeared from view in the dugout, and the Tigers eventually confirmed he'd been tossed.

"Obviously the umpire didn't think he had control. Then we go out and they appealed it, and New York said that somehow he did have control,'' Detroit bench coach Steve Liddle said. "I think that's one of those instances where slow motion can hurt you a little bit, and it looked like it came back to bite us there.''

The Marlins won 5-4 in 11 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.