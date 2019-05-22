Indians designate OF Gonzalez for assignment

The Indians on Wednesday designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment after a five-week stint in Cleveland in which the outfielder hit .210.

Gonzalez had started the season at Triple-A Columbus after signing a minor league contract with the Indians following 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies. He was called up April 14, and batted .210 with two home runs, seven RBIs and 33 strikeouts in 30 games.

His final game with Cleveland was an 0-for-2 effort during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Manager Terry Francona said it was difficult to part ways with the left-handed hitting Gonzalez, but the Indians want to give more playing time to Jordan Luplow and Oscar Mercado, both right-handed hitters.

Catcher Eric Haase was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move.

Haase could fill in for Roberto Perez, who was diagnosed with a concussion after he was struck in the mask by a foul ball in the third inning of Tuesday's game. The Indians are not placing Perez on the seven-day concussion list.

