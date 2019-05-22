        <
          Rangers' Calhoun to IL; DeShields back in bigs

          2:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain.

          The move was made Wednesday, a day after Calhoun aggravated his quad as a baserunner when trying to beat a throw to first base in the sixth inning of a win over Seattle.

          Delino DeShields, the center fielder sent to the minors two weeks ago, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

          Calhoun hit .435 (10-for-23) with two homers and seven RBIs since making his season debut a week ago following his call-up from the minors. He reached safely in all six games.

          Manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun initially thought he had a cramp, but the pain didn't go away after getting to the dugout. The outfielder was reexamined Wednesday.

