Stanton suffers setback in return to Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is suffering from left calf tightness, a setback in his return to the team.

The Yankees announced Wednesday that Stanton, who has been on the 10-day injured list since April 1, has been returned, meaning the club can reset his minor league rehab window.

Stanton, who had just started his rehab stint Monday, has missed most of this season because of biceps and shoulder injuries.

The Yankees have not announced how long the calf injury will sideline Stanton.