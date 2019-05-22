Angels catcher Smith placed on concussion IL

The Los Angeles Angels have put backup catcher Kevan Smith on the seven-day concussion injured list.

The Angels made the move Wednesday afternoon, hours ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins. To fill the spot on the roster, they selected the contract of catcher Dustin Garneau from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Smith left Tuesday night's 8-3 loss to the Twins after being hit in the mask by a foul tip during the fourth inning. Angels manager Brad Ausmus said postgame Smith was in the concussion protocol.

"When we got out there, after 15 seconds, he seemed fine," Ausmus said, as quoted by MLB.com. "He said, 'I'm good and I'm ready to go.' The trainers looked at him when he came back in at the end of the inning and they said, 'No. We need to get him out of there.' We don't want to mess around with a potential concussion in the middle of May."

The 30-year-old Smith, who serves as the backup catcher to Jonathan Lucroy, is batting .290 with one homer and five RBIs in 22 games in his fourth major league season.