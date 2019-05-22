Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis

The New York Mets outfield took another blow Wednesday, placing Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.

Nimmo joins left fielder Michael Conforto, on the 7-day injured list with a concussion, and Yoenis Cespedes, who will likely not see the field again until next year after breaking his ankle in an accident on his ranch.

Nimmo, who has struggled at the plate all season, had an MRI on Wednesday after experiencing a sharp pain in his neck earlier in the week. He is hitting .200 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 130 at-bats this season, far below last year's numbers.

The Mets called up journeyman Rajai Davis to take Nimmo's spot on the roster. Davis, 38, was hitting .277 with three homers, seven RBIs and 14 steals in triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets also designated right-handed pitcher Paul Sewald for assignment.