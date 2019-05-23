Cano hurts quad running two days after sitting

Robinson Cano injures himself running out a grounder in the third inning and exits the game. (0:15)

NEW YORK -- Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was sent for an MRI after straining his left quadriceps running to first base Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

Cano, 36, ran hard to first after hitting a chopper to second off Nationals starter Max Scherzer in the third inning, but he pulled up short about three-quarters of the way down the line.

Manager Mickey Callaway went to check on him between innings, and Cano exited with what the team said was tightness in his left quad.

Twice last weekend, Cano failed to run out grounders against the Marlins in Miami, both of them resulting in double plays.

Callaway, who had defended Cano after Sunday's game, on Monday called it "unacceptable" and said it was one of the reasons Cano was not in the lineup Monday night.

Cano is batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs. The eight-time All-Star was acquired by New York from the Seattle Mariners in December.

Adeiny Hechavarria came on in the fourth inning to replace him at second. The Mets rallied to beat the Nationals 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.