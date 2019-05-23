Rare rainout pushes Twins-Angels finale to Thu.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The series finale between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed because of weather and rescheduled for Thursday.

It rained at Angel Stadium two hours before Wednesday's game, causing puddles to form in both left and right field. The grounds crew worked for more than an hour to remove water from the outfield, but conditions remained unplayable.

"There's still too much standing water in parts of left field and right-center field, and we really feel like overnight they're going to do a little bit of work to drain it, and we'll just play at 1 o'clock tomorrow," Angels vice president of communications Tim Mead said of the decision to postpone the game. "It was just a concern of, ultimately, the playing conditions."

It is only the third postponement at Angel Stadium since 1995 and the 12th since the stadium opened in 1966. The most recent postponement occurred on July 19, 2015, against the Boston Red Sox.

Matt Harvey will still start for the Angels on Thursday, manager Brad Ausmus said, and Shohei Ohtani should remain out of the lineup, unless the Twins decide not to start left-hander Martin Perez.

The Twins have won five of six on their road trip. The Angels have dropped three straight after winning the first two on their homestand.

