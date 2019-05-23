Mets lose McNeil, struggling Cano to injured list

Robinson Cano injures himself while running out a grounder in the third inning and exits the game. (0:15)

The New York Mets placed two starters, Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil, on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Cano, a second baseman, has a quadriceps strain. McNeil has a hamstring strain.

Cano has struggled in his first season with the Mets and was criticized for not hustling in two games when the Mets were swept by the Miami Marlins last weekend. He is hitting .241 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

He suffered the injury hustling to first base on a grounder in the third inning of Wednesday night's game against the Washington Nationals.

McNeil, who has started games in the outfield, at third base and at second base this season, is third in the National League with a .333 average. He also has two home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Mets now have four starters sidelined, as outfielders Michael Conforto (concussion) and Brandon Nimmo (neck) also are on the injured list.