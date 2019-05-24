Blue Jays call up Cavan Biggio for Friday start

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio has been called up to the major leagues for the first time and is in Friday's starting lineup.

Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, will start and play second base when the Jays face the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre, Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said.

"As a father that's played, I can't tell you how excited I am for him and the accomplishments he's been able to achieve and the hard work that he's put into the game," Craig Biggio, a four-time Gold Glove second baseman, told MLB.com.

Cavan Biggio, who turned 24 in April, was hitting .306/.440/.507 with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

They grow up so fast.



Congratulations to Cavan Biggio on his call up to the @BlueJays! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pDO3Ybfrcn — Houston Astros (@astros) May 24, 2019

Biggio will join another heralded prospect in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is also the son of a Hall of Famer, on Toronto's roster. A third baseman, Guerrero is hitting .241 with 5 homers and 11 RBIs since being called up last month.

The Blue Jays will be the first team in MLB history to have multiple sons of Hall of Famers on the big league roster in a season, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

The Blue Jays also called up Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the brother of the Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel, for another stint with the major league team. Left-hander Thomas Pannone was also called up from Buffalo, and lefty Zac Rosscup, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle on Thursday, was added to the roster.

Outfielder Billy McKinney and infielder Richard Urena were optioned to Buffalo. Left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feirabend was designated for assignment and right-hander Elvis Luciano was placed on the bereavement list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.