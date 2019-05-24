Reports: Mets sign OF Kemp to minor league deal

The New York Mets have signed Matt Kemp to a minor league deal, The Athletic first reported Friday.

The Cincinnati Reds released Kemp on May 4, just over four months after acquiring the 2018 All-Star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kemp hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured while colliding with the outfield wall in San Diego.

Cincinnati acquired Kemp, outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Kyle Farmer and left-hander Alex Wood from Los Angeles in a seven-player trade in December. Kemp, 34, is in the final season of a $160 million, eight-year contract.

The Mets also signed veteran right-hander Ervin Santana to a minor league deal, the team announced Friday.

Santana, who was released by the Chicago White Sox earlier this season after going 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts, must pass his physical before reporting to the team's facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Santana, 36, missed the bulk of last season after having surgery on his right middle finger in February. He was reinstated on July 25 and went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings over five starts with Minnesota Twins before being shut down again because of problems in the finger.

He was an All-Star in 2017, going 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 211 2/3 innings over 33 starts. He led the majors with five complete games and three shutouts. He started the American League wild-card game, which the Twins lost at Yankee Stadium.

Santana, who has made 384 starts in 15 major league seasons, has a career record of 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA.

In 2014, Santana was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug.