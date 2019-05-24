Mets sign veteran Santana to minor-league deal

The New York Mets have signed veteran right-hander Ervin Santana to a minor league deal, the team announced Friday.

Santana, who was released by the Chicago White Sox earlier this season after going 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts, must pass his physical before reporting to the team's facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The 36-year-old Santana, who won 16 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2017, missed the bulk of last season after having surgery on his right middle finger in February. He was reinstated on July 25 and went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings over five starts with Minnesota before being shut down again with problems in the finger.

He was an All-Star in 2017, going 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 211 2/3 innings over 33 starts. He led the majors with five complete games and three shutouts. He started the AL wild-card game, which the Twins lost at Yankee Stadium.

Santana, who has made 384 starts in 15 major league seasons, has a career record of 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA. He has pitched for the Angels, Royals and Braves in his career.

In 2014, Santana was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug.