Brewers' Yelich returns after 2-game absence

Christian Yelich is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers, batting second and playing right field in the team's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Yelich had missed the Brewers' last two games with back spasms.

He leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBIs in 44 games, including 42 starts.

Also Friday, Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Nelson missed all of the 2018 season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He was 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts in 2017, finishing tied for ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting.