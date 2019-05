The Oakland Athletics have placed designated hitter Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list due to a left hip/oblique contusion.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Davis started in the Athletics' 5-3 win over the Indians on Tuesday but left after one at-bat.

He entered Tuesday's game with 12 homers but has been slowed by a bruised hip, which he suffered on May 5 in Pittsburgh.

In a corresponding roster move, Oakland recalled Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas.