The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list Friday with AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder.

Peralta first suffered the injury last week, then aggravated it diving for a ball two days later.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks in hits (59) and is second in runs scored (28) and third in RBIs (30).

Arizona recalled outfielder Tim Locastro and infielder Kevin Cron from Triple-A Reno.