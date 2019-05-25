        <
          A's designate reliever Rodney for assignment

          1:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Oakland Athletics have designated relief pitcher Fernando Rodney for assignment, the team announced Saturday.

          Rodney, 42, has seen his ERA balloon to a career-worst 9.42 this season. He had returned to Oakland for 2019 after the A's exercised a $5.25 million club option.

          Rodney has pitched for 10 teams in a 17-year career and ranks 18th in MLB history with 325 saves.

          The A's called up left-hander Wei-Chung Wang from Triple-A Las Vegas. He has 22 games of major league experience, all with the Milwaukee Brewers.

