Astros' Springer put on IL with hamstring strain

George Springer puts on the jets in an attempt to catch a foul ball but he slides awkwardly and would leave the game in the Astros' win over the Red Sox. (0:47)

Astros right fielder George Springer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain after he hurt himself chasing a pop foul during Friday's game.

Springer exited the 4-3 win over the Red Sox when he sprinted in from right field while trying to catch Xander Bogaerts' pop foul in the top of the eighth inning. He clutched at his left leg as he dived feet first for the ball, which bounced in front of him, and limped off the field.

Springer, who leads the American League with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs, was playing in his first game in five days after dealing with lower back tightness.

The Astros have called up outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the open roster spot. He has hit .195 for Houston over the past three seasons, appearing in two games in 2019.