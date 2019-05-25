Angels place struggling Harvey (back) on IL

After struggling through his shortest outing of the season, Angels right-hander Matt Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain.

Harvey gave up eight runs on seven hits, including four home runs, in just 2⅔ innings against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Afterward, the 30-year-old deemed the "embarrassing" loss one of the worst starts of his career.

"That's the frustrating part," Harvey said after Thursday's game. "I feel good. I feel healthy. It's just ... the ball's not coming out right. ... There's a lot of answers I wish I could give you. I'm searching myself. Just have to watch video and keep figuring it out, keep working in the bullpens and just figure out a way to get it done."

Harvey's 7.50 ERA ranks highest among American League starters. He signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason.

In a series of other moves involving right-handers Saturday, the Angels reinstated Luis Garcia, recalled Taylor Cole from Triple-A and optioned Luke Bard to Salt Lake.

Garcia returns after going on the injured list May 13 with a lumbar spine muscle spasm.

Cole was sent down to Salt Lake only Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.