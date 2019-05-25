Ill Price exits 15 pitches into start for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price exited Saturday night's start at Houston in the first inning with flu-like symptoms, the team said.

Price threw just 15 pitches. He retired the first two batters before giving up a single, after which manager Alex Cora came to the mound for a discussion, and Price left the game.

It was his second start after returning from a stint on the injured list with elbow tendinitis.

Cora reaffirmed in an interview with Fox that Price's early exit was not due to any arm injury.

"It's not his arm. He's been battling the flu for four days and his progression throughout the week wasn't the right one," Cora said. "We were proactive. We took him out of the game. He'll get some treatment down there and we'll see what happens."

Colten Brewer replaced Price out of the bullpen and got out of the inning.