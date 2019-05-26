Reports: Pirates prospect Keller to debut Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will call up right-hander Mitch Keller, the organization's top pitching prospect, to make his major league debut Monday, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB.com, which first reported the news, the Pirates plan to start Keller in one of the games of Monday's doubleheader at the Cincinnati Reds.

Keller, 23, was ranked as the No. 24 prospect in all of baseball by ESPN's Keith Law in January. Law ranked him second in the Pirates' system behind third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (No. 18 overall).

Pittsburgh selected Keller in the second round of the 2014 draft. He's 5-0 in nine starts with a 3.45 ERA for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.