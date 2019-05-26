Pirates' Cervelli placed on 7-day concussion list

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion list Sunday in a series of moves.

Cervelli left Saturday night's game against the Dodgers in the fourth inning after he was hit in the helmet by Cody Bellinger's bat following a swing by the outfielder.

Catcher Jacob Stallings, who was on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was with Pittsburgh in the majors until he hit the injured list with a strained neck on April 21 and then outrighted to the minors after completing a rehab assignment. He hit .275 with two homers and seven RBIs with Indianapolis.

The Pirates also recalled utilityman Jose Osuna from Triple-A. He hit .268 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for Indianapolis.

Cervelli, 33, is hitting just .193 with a homer and five RBIs this season.