Cora: Price (illness) to be moved up in rotation

HOUSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora said David Price, who left Saturday's game after throwing just 15 pitches because of flu-like symptoms, will be moved up in the rotation and could start on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If he is moved up, Price would be facing the Indians at Fenway Park on just two or three days of rest. It would also mean the Boston lefty would not pitch against the Yankees in New York, where he has a 9.79 ERA in six starts since signing with Boston in 2016.

"We'll see how he feels," Cora said on Sunday before Boston's series finale against Houston.

Cora was asked by reporters whether he would have still started Price on Saturday knowing what he knows today.

"Yeah, because you trust the individual and he felt he was going to be able to compete," Cora said. "But I got the feedback from the bullpen and then I saw it and I was like, 'No, we'll go somewhere else and try to get 27 outs somewhere else.'"

While Price was frustrated, Cora preferred to take out his star pitcher instead of risking injury.

"Obviously [he was frustrated] but he understands," Cora said. "It's too important for us. Like I said yesterday, shame on me if I let him pitch like that and something happens and he gets hurt."

With the bullpen short on arms after Price's short outing on Saturday, Boston called up left-handed pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez from Double-A Portland. Hernandez was slated to start in Portland on Sunday and will provide depth in the bullpen. To make room on the roster, the Red Sox sent down righty reliever Colten Brewer, who threw 2.1 innings on Saturday.