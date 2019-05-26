Jays rookie Biggio gets first hit, homer in majors

Toronto Blue Jays rookie second baseman Cavan Biggio recorded his two first major league hits on Sunday, including a home run, with his Hall of Fame father in the stands at Rogers Centre.

Biggio, who is playing in his third major league game on Sunday, had been 0-for-6 with three strikeouts before he singled to right field past San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers in the bottom of the second inning.

Then in the the bottom of the fourth inning, he homered 405 feet into the upper deck in right field for his first major league home run.

His father, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, had 3,060 hits in his career. He started his career 0-for-7 before singling in his fourth career game and needed 33 games to hit his first home run, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Cavan Biggio, who turned 24 in April, was hitting .306/.440/.507 with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.