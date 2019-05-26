Cubs' Bryant leaves after colliding with Heyward

CHICAGO -- Cubs slugger Kris Bryant left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after his team's 10-2 loss that Bryant was being evaluated for a possible head or neck injury.

With two outs and a runner on first, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suarez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suarez hustled into third on the error. Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 National League MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.

Sunday's start in right field was Bryant's ninth at that spot this season. He also has started six times in left field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.