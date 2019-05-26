Yaz's grandson gets first hits in major leagues

Mike Yastrzemski singles and gets thrown out after rounding first base too far in the second inning but redeems himself with a single in the fifth as his family cheers him on. (1:21)

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, got his first major league hits on Sunday.

The San Francisco Giants rookie outfielder singled to left in the second inning Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks but was thrown out after rounding the base too far.

He followed that up with an infield single in the bottom of fifth inning and a double to left field in the bottom of the seventh, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored in the Giants' 6-2 loss.

He made his major league debut on Saturday for the Giants after more than six years in the minor leagues. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a run scored in a 10-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

He started in left field on both Saturday and Sunday.

Yastrzemski, 28, was traded to the Giants in March by the Baltimore Orioles, with whom he made his first big league spring training this year.