          Orioles put slumping Davis on IL with hip injury

          9:17 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Baltimore Orioles placed slumping slugger Chris Davis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left hip inflammation.

          The move was made retroactive to Saturday. The team also recalled right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk.

          Before the move was announced, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that the first baseman "has been sore for a few days."

          Davis, 33, is hitting just .171 this season with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

          He began the season by setting a major league record with an 0-for-54 streak that dated back to last September before he got his first hit in mid-April.

          He appeared to be on the rebound after snapping that streak before slumping again recently. He hasn't started a game for the Orioles since Thursday against the New York Yankees.

