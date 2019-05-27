Orioles put slumping Davis on IL with hip injury

The Baltimore Orioles placed slumping slugger Chris Davis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left hip inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday. The team also recalled right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk.

Before the move was announced, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that the first baseman "has been sore for a few days."

Davis, 33, is hitting just .171 this season with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

He began the season by setting a major league record with an 0-for-54 streak that dated back to last September before he got his first hit in mid-April.

He appeared to be on the rebound after snapping that streak before slumping again recently. He hasn't started a game for the Orioles since Thursday against the New York Yankees.