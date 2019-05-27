Rockies place Blackmon on IL with calf strain

The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

Blackmon missed Colorado's last three games because of the injury, meaning he is eligible to be activated June 4.

Blackmon, 32, is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 46 games this season. The three-time All-Star also leads the Nationals League with five triples.

The Rockies placed Blackmon on the IL amid a series of roster moves before Monday afternoon's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Outfielder Yonathan Daza was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start in center field against the Diamondbacks.

Colorado also activated outfielder Noel Cuevas from the IL and optioned him to Albuquerque.