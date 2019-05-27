D-backs' Weaver goes to IL with forearm injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed pitcher Luke Weaver on the 10-day injured list one day after the right-hander left his start because of forearm tightness.

Weaver will undergo an MRI Monday in Phoenix to determine the full extent of the injury.

The Diamondbacks announced the roster move before Monday afternoon's game against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Jimmie Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Weaver left Sunday's game against the Giants in the sixth inning after pitching five-plus innings of six-hit ball. He struck out six and walked two.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that the severity of Weaver's injury wasn't immediately known.