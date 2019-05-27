Red Sox 2B Pedroia 'not sure' if he'll play again

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said he is "not sure" whether he will play baseball again because of his chronically injured left knee.

Pedroia discussed his injury at Fenway Park on Monday, shortly after the Red Sox transferred him to the 60-day injured list.

Flanked by manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia said he will shut down his recovery indefinitely in order to ponder his future.

"(I am) at a point right now where I need some time," he said. "That's what my status is. ... Right now I know I need a break from the everyday stresses I've been dealing with."

Dombrowski referred to Pedroia as a "Boston legend" and said there is no timetable associated with his return.

Pedroia acknowledged that "walking is tough" for him on some days but said he does not plan to undergo another knee surgery.