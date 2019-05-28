Twins call up Smeltzer, put Pineda on IL (knee)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have placed right-handed starter Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis and promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation.

The move was made Tuesday, with Smeltzer scheduled to make his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Smeltzer, 23, was acquired last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for second baseman Brian Dozier. Smeltzer, a left-hander with a funky delivery, has a 1.15 ERA in nine starts this year between Double-A and Triple-A.

Pineda struck out six Brewers in six innings on Monday night. He allowed three runs and three hits without a walk. There was no sign of injury during or after the game.

Pineda, 4-3 with a 5.32 ERA in 11 starts this season, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and also suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee last August that prevented him from returning last season.

Martin Perez, originally slated to start Tuesday, had his turn pushed back.