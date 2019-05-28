Phillies' Herrera arrested for domestic violence

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested on a charge of simple assault following a domestic incident in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Monday night.

Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball per the league's domestic violence policy. He will be inactive for up to seven days while MLB investigates the incident.

The Atlantic City Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that officers responded to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino at 8:33 p.m. ET on Monday after a report of domestic violence was made. Officers found Herrera's 20-year-old girlfriend with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."

The woman refused medical attention, and Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested without incident and released.

The Phillies said they immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball after learning about the incident on Tuesday morning.

"The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA," the Phillies said in a statement.

Herrera, 27, the Phillies' starting center fielder, is hitting .222 with a home run and 16 RBIs this season.