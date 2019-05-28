Tigers recall 3B Candelario from Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers recalled third baseman Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A on Tuesday when right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull was placed on the bereavement list.

The Tigers had demoted Candelario on May 16 so he could "find himself," as manager Ron Gardenhire said, after the 25-year-old infielder started the season hitting .192 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Candelario excelled at Triple-A since his demotion, hitting .357 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 11 games.

He hit .224 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs in 2018 for the Tigers, his first full season in the major leagues.

Turnbull, 26, has been a pleasant surprise for the struggling Tigers, going 2-4 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 starts.