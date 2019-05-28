A's release veteran reliever Fernando Rodney

The Oakland Athletics have released veteran relief pitcher Fernando Rodney, three days after he was designated for assignment.

The A's made the move Tuesday.

Rodney, 42, had seen his ERA balloon to a career-worst 9.42 this season, posting an 0-2 record with 15 hits allowed in 20 innings. He had returned to Oakland for 2019 after the A's exercised a $5.25 million club option.

Rodney has pitched for 10 teams in a 17-year career and ranks 18th in MLB history with 325 saves.

The A's also reinstated outfielder Nick Martini (sprained right knee) from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.