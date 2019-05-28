Astros' Altuve, Correa both undergoing evaluation

The Houston Astros' All-Star double-play combination was being evaluated by team doctors on Tuesday.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock because of a hamstring injury this week, returned to Houston because of "fatigue and soreness" in his right leg, and shortstop Carlos Correa was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of soreness in his ribs.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve's left hamstring is "fine." Hinch noted that Altuve's soreness is to the same leg on which he had surgery -- the second baseman underwent surgery on his right knee last October.

Altuve has been out since May 11 because of his strained left hamstring.

"Injuries suck, no matter what time it happens during the year," Hinch said. "It happens to everybody; this has been a bad week for us. We're going to be fine. We have good players who can win games."

The Astros, who also are currently without All-Star outfielder George Springer (on injured list with hamstring injury), led the American League West with a 36-19 record entering Tuesday's games.