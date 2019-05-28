Shoulder woes send Angels' Cozart to injured list

The Los Angeles Angels have placed infielder Zack Cozart on the 10-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation as part of a series of moves announced Tuesday before their game against the Oakland Athletics.

Outfielder Cesar Puello was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his place.

Cozart, who is hitting .124 with zero homers and seven RBIs in 38 games, had season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder last year.

A free agent in the 2017 offseason, Cozart left the Cincinnati Reds to sign a $38 million, three-year contract with the Angels and agreed to switch positions from shortstop to third base. He played in just 58 games during his first season with Los Angeles, batting .219 with five homers and 18 RBIs.

The Angels also optioned right-hander Taylor Cole to Salt Lake to make room for right-hander Nick Tropeano, who will make his 2019 pitching debut after the Angels use Cam Bedrosian as their opener against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

They also transferred outfielder Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.