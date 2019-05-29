Pirates RHP Lyles (hamstring) exits start vs. Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jordan Lyles was removed from his start Tuesday night due to left hamstring discomfort, the team announced.

Lyles gave up three runs on three hits in four innings to the Cincinnati Reds before exiting.

The potential injury is more bad news for an ailing Pirates rotation, which currently has seven pitchers on the injured list -- including starters Chris Stratton (arm), Trevor Williams (side), Jameson Taillon (elbow) and Chad Kuhl, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and out for the season.

Lyles, who is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA, has arguably been Pittsburgh's best healthy pitcher this season. He was scheduled to start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.