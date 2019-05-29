M's Crawford helped off field after rolling ankle

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford left Tuesday night's 11-4 home loss to the Texas Rangers after rolling his left ankle in a rundown.

Crawford was injured trying to avoid a tag between third base and home plate in the eighth inning. He had to be helped off the field.

Crawford was undergoing X-rays after the game, and the Mariners said they will know more Wednesday.

Manager Scott Servais said the injury was "a gut punch to everybody."

"Hopefully, it's just an ankle sprain and he'll be back soon," Servais said. "He's certainly going to be out for a little while. We'll have to make an adjustment there."

Crawford is batting .279 in 17 games since being recalled from the minors on May 10.