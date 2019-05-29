Astros' Correa blames massage for fractured rib

Despite Carlos Correa becoming the 8th Astros player on the IL, Jeff Passan suggests Houston will be fine due to the weak A.L. West. (1:16)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a fractured rib while getting a massage, he said Wednesday.

"I'm extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates," said Correa, who was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of soreness. "I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday.

"To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship."

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, is hitting .295 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this season for the Astros, who also are without All-Stars Jose Altuve and George Springer.

Altuve, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this week because of a hamstring injury, returned to Houston with "fatigue and soreness" in his right leg. Springer remains on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

In a corresponding roster move, the Astros recalled shortstop/center fielder Myles Straw from Round Rock, where he is hitting. 289 with a team-high 16 stolen bases.

The Astros lead the American League West at 37-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.