Astros' Correa has fractured rib, out 4-6 weeks

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks, general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday.

Correa was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of soreness.

He is hitting .295 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this season for the Astros, who are also without All-Stars Jose Altuve and George Springer.

Altuve, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock because of a hamstring injury this week, returned to Houston with "fatigue and soreness" in his right leg. Springer remains on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

In a corresponding roster move, the Astros recalled shortstop/center fielder Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock, where he's hitting. 289 with a team-high 16 stolen bases.

The Astros lead the American League West at 37-19.