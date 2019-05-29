Red Sox put club HR leader Moreland on IL

The Boston Red Sox have placed their leading home run hitter this season, first baseman Mitch Moreland, on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Moreland has not played since Saturday, and the IL move is retroactive to Sunday. The 33-year-old is hitting .228 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

The Red Sox also optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Pawtucket. Lakins took the loss against the Indians on Tuesday when he allowed two earned runs as part of Cleveland's five-run ninth inning in the 7-5 game.

Right-hander Colten Brewer and left-hander Josh Taylor were recalled from Pawtucket. Brewer has a 5.32 ERA in 20 appearances this season; Taylor is getting his first major league call-up.