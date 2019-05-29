Mariners SS Crawford (ankle) out 'couple weeks'

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a sprained left ankle Tuesday.

Crawford was hurt while trying to avoid a tag in the eighth inning of an 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers and had to be helped off the field.

Manager Scott Servais told reporters that Crawford avoided a high ankle sprain and that the initial hope is that he will be able to play in a couple weeks.

Tim Beckham and Dylan Moore will split time at shortstop with Crawford out, Servais said.

Crawford is hitting .279 in 17 games since being recalled from the minors on May 10.