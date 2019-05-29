Phils' Herrera left hand print on girlfriend's neck

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left "hand print markings" on his girlfriend's neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino, according to a police report obtained by a newspaper.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Herrera also left "small scratches" on the woman's arms, citing the police report.

Atlantic City police would not release the report Wednesday, and the city's municipal court did not return numerous messages seeking information on the case.

Herrera faces a June 17 court appearance on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.