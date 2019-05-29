Reports: Ex-Giant Pagan rescued after capsizing

Angel Pagan, who won a World Series championship while with the San Francisco Giants, was one of three people rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico after their boat capsized, according to multiple reports.

Pagan, 37, was rescued along with Orlando Roman, 40, who was drafted in the 31st round by the New York Mets in 1999, and Roman's 16-year-old son on Tuesday morning after a 15-foot wave flipped their boat, according to reports.

The boat capsized off the coast of Vega Alta, a town on the northern coast.

In a Facebook post, Roman said the three were safe.

An outfielder who last played in 2016, Pagan spent his final five seasons with the Giants after four years with the Mets and two with the Chicago Cubs. He retired with a career .280 batting average, 64 home runs and 414 RBIs.

Pagan had 31 homers and 205 RBIs with the Giants to go along with a .281 average. He had 24 homers and 170 RBIs while hitting .284 with the Mets.

A right-handed pitcher, Roman spent 10 years in the minor leagues in addition to pitching in Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Over 20 combined seasons, Roman went 67-80 with 77 saves and a 3.70 ERA over 544 appearances.